Saudi to lift driving ban on women June 24

RIYADH: Saudi women will be allowed to start driving in the kingdom from June 24, the General Department of Traffic Director General Mohammed al-Bassami said on Tuesday. “All the requirements for women in the kingdom to start driving have been established,” Bassami was quoted as saying in a statement released by the government. Women 18 years of age and older will be allowed to apply for a driver’s license, Bassami said. Driving schools for women have been set up across five cities in the conservative kingdom, and teachers will include Saudi women who obtained their licenses abroad. Women with foreign driving licenses will be able to apply for a local one through a separate process, which will also assess their driving skills. Saudi women have previously petitioned the government for the lifting of the ban, and even taken to the wheel in protest. In September 2017, a royal decree announced the end of a decades-long ban on women driving—the only one of its kind in the world. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen as the force behind the lifting of the ban, part of a series of reforms being pushed by the powerful royal in the conservative kingdom.

AFP