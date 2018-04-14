Saudi to pressure rival Iran

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push for a tough stand against its arch-rival Iran is expected to dominate an Arab League summit on Sunday as regional tensions grow over the wars in Syria and Yemen.

The fate of Jerusalem will also be on the annual summit’s agenda, as the United States prepares to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city after declaring it the capital of Israel.

Saudi Arabia, which is hosting the summit in its Eastern Province city of Dhahran, is likely to seek Arab support to pile the pressure on Iran, analysts say.

“The Saudis are going to push for a much harsher stance on Iran—not necessarily on the nuclear dossier per se, but on Iranian influence in the Arab countries, particularly Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen,” said Karim Bitar of the Paris-based Institute of International and Strategic Affairs.

Iran’s influence is wielded through a land route of armed parties in the Middle East—the so-called “Shiite crescent” that cuts across the mainly Sunni Arab world.

Iran has long been a supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and backs Lebanon’s Shiite Hezbollah movement, whose fighters are deployed in Syria alongside regime forces.

Iran also supports the Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen in their war against the Saudi-backed government.

A Saudi-led coalition against the rebels said Friday that it had intercepted a Huthi rocket fired into southern Saudi territory—the third such attack in as many days.

But Iran denies Saudi accusations that it has smuggled arms to the insurgents.

In Shiite-dominated Iraq, the Islamic republic backs armed groups and supports the government.

“It’s definitely safe to say that Iran is the centerpiece of this summit,” said Andreas Krieg, assistant professor of defense studies at King’s College London.

The push against Iran is being led “predominantly by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with other Arab countries including Egypt”, Krieg said.

“Saudi Arabia has also reached out to Iraq to try and build ties and tackle militias there,” Krieg told Agence France-Presse.

The summit will be attended by delegations from 21 of the Arab League’s 22-member states.

Syria has been suspended from the organization for the past seven years over Assad’s initial crackdown on protests before the uprising turned into all-out war.

Not on the table at the summit, according to Krieg, is Qatar, cut off from its Gulf allies over accusations of ties to Iran and support for Islamist extremists—claims denied by Doha.

