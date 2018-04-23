Saudis down new missile from Yemen rebels – state media

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses on Sunday intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemeni rebels at the kingdom’s southern border city of Najran, which set a farm ablaze, state media said. “Saudi forces were able to intercept [the missile],” the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Huthi rebels. “But the shrapnel scattered over residential areas and caused a fire at a farm belonging to a citizen, without causing any injuries.” The missile was launched from Saada, the Huthi stronghold in northern Yemen, the coalition was cited as saying. The coalition said another missile crashed in a Saudi desert on Sunday, without specifying a location, adding it caused no damage. Sunday’s strikes are the latest in a series of rebel bombardments on Saudi territory. Saudi forces said they intercepted a rebel ballistic missile targeting kingdom’s southern coastal city of Jizan on Friday, the second such strike in the area in over a week.

AFP