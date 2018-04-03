‘Saudization’ will change OFW demographics

SAUDI Arabia’s nationalization scheme is poised to upend the labor market in this Gulf state, which hosts the largest concentration of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Officially known as “Saudization,” or “nitaqat” in Arabic, the nationalization policy is expected to reduce the expatriate (i.e. foreign) workforce, including Filipinos, in the private sector to just 20 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population over the next few years.

There are approximately 11 million expatriate workers in Saudi Arabia, 85 percent of them coming from eight countries, including the Philippines. Rough estimates peg the number of Filipino migrant workers in Saudi Arabia at 970,000, with around 30 percent (or some 300,000) employed as domestic workers.

This Saudization scheme, however, is not new. It actually began in 2011 as part of a government initiative to encourage the employment of Saudi nationals in the private sector. But this nationalization policy gained more traction after the kingdom’s oil economy started to shrink when crude prices began plummeting in 2014.

Despite being the world’s largest oil exporter, the Saudi Arabia recently had to draw some $240-billion from its foreign currency reserves and borrow around $100billion overseas in order to reduce its budget deficit, which has increased due to the generous cash subsidies and lavish housing and health care incentives for its citizens.

The Saudi nationalization policy is aimed at boosting private sector jobs in order to reduce the dependence of its citizens on government dole-outs and pare down the public-sector wage bill, which accounts for around half of all government expenditure. This is not surprising since nearly two-thirds of all Saudis are employed by the government.

With its economy contracting for the first time in eight years, the Saudi government has started enforcing “100 percent Saudization” with renewed vigor since December last year.

The Saudi government has taken a two-pronged approach to spur its Saudization program. First is to “nationalize” certain industries in the private sector by limiting employment in certain categories to Saudi citizens. And second is to make it more expensive for certain migrant workers to live and remain in the kingdom.

Last December, the Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development (MLSD) began nationalizing jobs in the gold and jewelry industry. The move made it illegal to employ foreigners in this sector. Violators face a hefty $5,324 fine for each expatriate worker found working illegally.

In January 2018, the MLSD issued another decree limiting work in 12 new activities exclusively to Saudi men and women. Starting September 2018, the following retail categories will employ Saudi citizens only: watches, eyewear, medical equipment and devices, electrical and electronic appliances, auto parts, building materials, carpets, cars and motorcycles, home and office furniture, children’s clothing and men’s accessories, home kitchenware, and confectioneries.

I personally witnessed this Saudization scheme during my recent trip to the kingdom last month. In many international hotel chains, Saudi men manned the front desk where there used to be Filipinos and other expat workers. And while it was unheard of before, Saudi women (in their traditional “niqab”) can now be found working as cashiers in grocery stores and supermarkets.

The Saudi government has also discouraged the influx of foreign workers by levying a fee on expatriates and their dependents.

Beginning January this year, companies where foreign workers outnumber Saudis will be required to pay a fee of SR400 (or $107) per month per worker, and up to SR800 ($214) by 2020. Companies whose foreign workers are equal or less than Saudis will also be required to pay a fee of SR300 (or $80) per worker per month in 2018, and gradually increasing until it reaches SR700 (or $187) in 2020.

Meanwhile, expatriate workers are being charged a “dependent’s levy” for each of his or her dependent in the kingdom. In 2018, the fee was increased to SR200 (or $54) per month per dependent. The dependent’s levy will rise to SR300 (or $80) in 2019 and SR400 ($107) in 2020. This means an OFW with a wife and a child living in Saudi will have to pay SR400 a month, or SR4,800 per year to keep his family in the kingdom.

But for ordinary OFWs earning an average of SR1,800 per month, SR400 is a small fortune. This is why many of our kabayans have decided to send their wives and children back to the Philippines. Even some OFWs I’ve talked to who are longtime residents of the kingdom say it has become too costly to keep their families in Saudi.

With its ongoing nationalization scheme, Saudi Arabia is no longer the “jobs magnet” for skilled workers that it used to be. Our OFWs should therefore look to destinations other than Saudi Arabia for better job opportunities.

Although the market for OFWs in the private sector may be shrinking, the same cannot be said of domestic household workers since Saudization does not apply to expats working in households. With no limits or levies imposed on domestic workers, I predict that in a few years, Filipino household workers will outnumber skilled OFWs in Saudi Arabia.

This demographic change in the labor market, however, could pose bigger problems for the Philippine government, given that more than 80 per cent of all complaints from Filipino migrant workers in the kingdom involve domestic workers. From my perspective, this can be avoided either by putting a cap on the deployment of domestic workers to Saudi or by entering into an enhanced agreement with the Saudi government that will guarantee the protection and welfare of our household workers.