Savannah’s Silvers gets closer to US Open spot

MARIETTA: Savannah’s Mark Silvers is one of eight players to advance from the local qualifier for the 2018 U.S. Open on Monday and Tuesday at Marietta Country Club.

Silvers, who moves on to the sectional qualifier, shot a 2-under-par 68 with birdies at Nos. 5, 9, 10 and 17, with bogeys at Nos. 1 and 6.

This was the first local qualifier in the country with 132 players competing for eight qualifying spots. Michael Hebert, Andy Ogletree, and Tyson Alexander all posted rounds of 67 to earn medalist honors and qualify. Also qualifying were Sung An and Silvers at 68.

There were six players tied at 69 so a playoff was needed to determine the remaining qualifying spots. Dalton Reese was eliminated on the first playoff hole and Turk Pettit secured the second alternate spot. On the fourth playoff hole, S.M. Lee and Shea Sylvester qualified. Play was then suspended due to darkness and resumed on Tuesday morning.

On the eighth playoff hole, Nick Sherwood secured the final qualifying spot with Bryson Nimmer grabbing the first alternate position.

Marietta Country Club played to 6,819 yards and par 70. This was one of 112 local qualifiers taking place nationwide from April 30 to May 17.

The 118th U.S. Open Championship will be held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., on June 11 to 17.

