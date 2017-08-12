(From an epic-in-progress)

Be-ing

Awareness

Of transcendent reality

That pure consciousness.

One who treads

On the path of righteousness

Is

On the road

Of bliss

Of the divine.

Even for just this moment

May one’s testament

Be in humbling one’s self before God.

The knees have eyes

For seeing in true seeing

Lies from facts

For discerning

Indeed kneeling Is

An act of knowing.

God sees the heart

Of man

The intention

Behind the surface

The real shape

Behind the illusion.

Understanding is experiencing

With the senses

Knowing is experiencing

With the soul.

Where is true seeing located?

True seeing springs from abundance

It springs from bliss

It flows from the wealth

Of the soul.

The soul knows that it

Is

Beyond the senses

But humbles itself

In the act of pure be-ing.

Be-ing is prayerful kneeling.

‘My humility is not enough

a passport to kiss even the footsteps

of the Lord, but it is all that I have.’

Though even humility is

A blessing

From the Lord.

Be aware of these things

Just by simply be-ing.

Be aware that we are at war

Not against people and things

But against principalities.

Don’t believe for a moment

That the enemy is a person

For he is not.

The fear of the Lord

Is the beginning of all understanding.

With holy fear, one sees

Humility is oneness

With the universe of higher reality.

The exact measure of transcendence

Is in correlation with one’s humility.

The more humble one becomes

The more one sees with true understanding.

Someone in the act of prayerful kneeling

Sees everything in enlightened awareness.

To observe the enlightened middle-way

Is the wisdom in man

It is in itself meditation.

In one’s quest for transcendent reality

The knees bear the map.

As nature herself just be

So does the enlightened one

Simply rejoices in be-ing

And be-ing is prayerful kneeling.

‘I kneel and it is rest.’

Be-ing is the state

Of touching base

With the unknowable

With one’s knees firmly

On the ground

Romancing the dust

Where one’s mortality comes from.

You are humility

The most poetic aspect

In the entire equation

Of creation.

The truth is unknowable

Only the principles are knowable

Only the natural laws are certain

They lead one to the dawn of true seeing.

The conscience knows what is eternal

But the flesh only knows the temporal.

Man as a sentient creation

Is a creature of feelings

But feelings are temporal

And meditative awareness is

Seeing that it is so.

The ultimate expression

Of meditative awareness

Is be-ing.

And be-ing is prayerful kneeling.

It is a wonder how a lotus flower

Rises and blooms out ofthe mud

And murky water!

What shall I whisper to you now

So you will be a lotus flower?

What shall I hear at this very moment

So my pen may yield enlightenment?

What shall I whisper to you now

To answer all your questions?

How can one rejoice

In the company of the prince

Of death? How can one’s fragrance

Reach beyond the foul of this earth?

‘Let me be a speck of light

in a sea of darkest night.’

The enlightened one

Has to destroy the ego.

Among all the creatures on earth

Only man possesses the ego.

What is the ego?

Pride is different from ego.

As pride is one’s high valuation

Of certain human traits,

Ego is blindness that there is God

For it believes that it is god.

By transcendent knowledge

One is aware that humility Is

The holy whisper of the Creator

And through the eyes of love

One understands

That one remains earthbound

Even in flight.

How can you watch the ego

With the eyes of the ego?

How can you see

With the eyes of blindness?

Be a spectator also

Of your watchfulness.

Don’t get me wrong,

The physically blind

May actually see

Better than those who

Have perfect healthy eyes

As long as the blind man

Sees not through the eyes of the ego

But through the eyes of humility.

‘Blessed are those who haven’t seen

but believed, than those who have seen

and yet refuse to believe.’

Ego is the true blindness

It can trick the person to believe

That he sees when he really does not.

Lie down straight on your back

Imagine your feet burning in a pyre

The fire traveling from your feet upwards

To your legs, your knees, hips, stomach,

Torso, all your organs are being consumed

By the raging fire, then your neck,

Now the fire is burning your chin,

Your nose, your eyes and as the raging

Fire travels, observe that the ego is panicky,

It either works to put you to sleep

Or flood you with thoughts or images

That will make you forget the fire.

It doesn’t want to disappear.

But, you have just tricked the ego,

Now you see ego resides somewhere

Within you, that all along

It was making you believe

That it is you. The ego is not you.

Though all this time you may believe it is you.

But it is not you, for you are the one

Watching the ego as it panics.

I have just drawn you a map

For locating the ego,

But you see, you may draw

Your own map.

You are in a journey uniquely yours.

What is it that God whispered

To the wind that it looked for you

And caressed your face?