Sunday, August 13, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Savant

    Savant

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    (From an epic-in-progress)

    Be-ing
    Awareness
    Of transcendent reality
    That pure consciousness.

    One who treads
    On the path of righteousness
    Is
    On the road
    Of bliss

    Of the divine.

    Even for just this moment
    May one’s testament
    Be in humbling one’s self before God.

    The knees have eyes
    For seeing in true seeing
    Lies from facts

    For discerning

    Indeed kneeling Is
    An act of knowing.

    God sees the heart
    Of man
    The intention
    Behind the surface
    The real shape
    Behind the illusion.

    Understanding is experiencing
    With the senses
    Knowing is experiencing
    With the soul.

    Where is true seeing located?
    True seeing springs from abundance
    It springs from bliss
    It flows from the wealth
    Of the soul.

    The soul knows that it
    Is
    Beyond the senses
    But humbles itself
    In the act of pure be-ing.

    Be-ing is prayerful kneeling.

    ‘My humility is not enough
    a passport to kiss even the footsteps
    of the Lord, but it is all that I have.’
    Though even humility is
    A blessing
    From the Lord.

    Be aware of these things
    Just by simply be-ing.
    Be aware that we are at war
    Not against people and things
    But against principalities.

    Don’t believe for a moment
    That the enemy is a person
    For he is not.

    The fear of the Lord
    Is the beginning of all understanding.

    With holy fear, one sees
    Humility is oneness
    With the universe of higher reality.

    The exact measure of transcendence
    Is in correlation with one’s humility.
    The more humble one becomes
    The more one sees with true understanding.

    Someone in the act of prayerful kneeling
    Sees everything in enlightened awareness.

    To observe the enlightened middle-way
    Is the wisdom in man
    It is in itself meditation.
    In one’s quest for transcendent reality
    The knees bear the map.

    As nature herself just be
    So does the enlightened one
    Simply rejoices in be-ing
    And be-ing is prayerful kneeling.

    ‘I kneel and it is rest.’

    Be-ing is the state
    Of touching base
    With the unknowable
    With one’s knees firmly
    On the ground
    Romancing the dust
    Where one’s mortality comes from.

    You are humility
    The most poetic aspect
    In the entire equation
    Of creation.

    The truth is unknowable
    Only the principles are knowable
    Only the natural laws are certain
    They lead one to the dawn of true seeing.
    The conscience knows what is eternal
    But the flesh only knows the temporal.

    Man as a sentient creation
    Is a creature of feelings
    But feelings are temporal
    And meditative awareness is
    Seeing that it is so.

    The ultimate expression
    Of meditative awareness
    Is be-ing.

    And be-ing is prayerful kneeling.

    It is a wonder how a lotus flower
    Rises and blooms out ofthe mud
    And murky water!

    What shall I whisper to you now
    So you will be a lotus flower?

    What shall I hear at this very moment
    So my pen may yield enlightenment?

    What shall I whisper to you now
    To answer all your questions?

    How can one rejoice
    In the company of the prince
    Of death? How can one’s fragrance
    Reach beyond the foul of this earth?
    ‘Let me be a speck of light
    in a sea of darkest night.’

    The enlightened one
    Has to destroy the ego.

    Among all the creatures on earth
    Only man possesses the ego.

    What is the ego?
    Pride is different from ego.
    As pride is one’s high valuation
    Of certain human traits,
    Ego is blindness that there is God
    For it believes that it is god.

    By transcendent knowledge
    One is aware that humility Is
    The holy whisper of the Creator
    And through the eyes of love
    One understands
    That one remains earthbound
    Even in flight.
    How can you watch the ego
    With the eyes of the ego?
    How can you see
    With the eyes of blindness?
    Be a spectator also
    Of your watchfulness.

    Don’t get me wrong,
    The physically blind
    May actually see
    Better than those who
    Have perfect healthy eyes
    As long as the blind man
    Sees not through the eyes of the ego
    But through the eyes of humility.
    ‘Blessed are those who haven’t seen
    but believed, than those who have seen
    and yet refuse to believe.’

    Ego is the true blindness
    It can trick the person to believe
    That he sees when he really does not.

    Lie down straight on your back
    Imagine your feet burning in a pyre
    The fire traveling from your feet upwards
    To your legs, your knees, hips, stomach,
    Torso, all your organs are being consumed
    By the raging fire, then your neck,
    Now the fire is burning your chin,
    Your nose, your eyes and as the raging
    Fire travels, observe that the ego is panicky,
    It either works to put you to sleep
    Or flood you with thoughts or images
    That will make you forget the fire.
    It doesn’t want to disappear.

    But, you have just tricked the ego,
    Now you see ego resides somewhere
    Within you, that all along
    It was making you believe
    That it is you. The ego is not you.
    Though all this time you may believe it is you.
    But it is not you, for you are the one
    Watching the ego as it panics.

    I have just drawn you a map
    For locating the ego,
    But you see, you may draw
    Your own map.
    You are in a journey uniquely yours.

    What is it that God whispered
    To the wind that it looked for you
    And caressed your face?

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.