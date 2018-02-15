Save our paradise island

Environment experts and concerned groups have been warning about the sorry state of sanitation on the tourist island of Boracay for years, but no high-level action to address the problem has been taken as aggressively as now.

It took a coarse-talking President of the Republic, calling Boracay’s beach water a “cesspool,” to call attention to the seriousness of the toxic problem in the island’s sewerage and drainage system, and mobilize a concerted effort to rectify the system.

Of course Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu’s follow-up announcement that 300 private resort operators on the island will be shut if they fail to comply with the wastewater standards within six months came across as an unwelcome threat to the guilty parties concerned. But it was what the violators needed to hear to move them into swift action.

The solution to the sanitation problem, however, does not simply lie in private resort operators’ compliance. Fundamental to the issue of public sanitation, sewerage and drainage system is the provision by the government of the basic infrastructure for such systems to work.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and support agencies have to make sure that the sewer and drainage lines have been completely installed so that private establishments would not find it difficult to connect to the sewerage grid.

Back in 2015, the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) in Western Visayas sounded an alarm that coliform bacteria levels in a drainage outlet that emptied into the sea in Bulabog Beach in Boracay were already exceeding the set safety standards, reaching 47,460 most probable number (mpn) per 100 milimeter (ml).

The level for swimming and other human contact activities must only be 1,000 mpn/100 ml to be considered safe.

Although the local government and private resort operators say the main White Beach strip on the other side of the island, where most of the popular resorts are, remains safe even to this day, that is no guarantee the toxic wastewater from the contaminated side would not seep into the still safe swimming areas.

We support Secretary Cimatu in his immediate task of ensuring the six-month mission is accomplished within the prescribed period. He may need practical support from other agencies, too, to oversee, monitor and execute the order, similar to the presidential task force that included Tourism and LGU representatives formed for the purpose in 2015.

In a few weeks, a new peak season for tourist arrivals will begin. Boracay is sure to see a fresh influx of foreign and local visitors during the Lenten period.

Tourist arrivals in Boracay last year as of October were up 14 percent at about 1.7 million — putting much pressure on the island’s sewerage and drainage system.

Even a drop in that number this year would not help reduce the extent of the problem, and the fact is that visitor arrivals on the island peak in April, with official figures last year showing the highest growth rate of 27 percent that month.

Strict compliance by all resorts and residences on Boracay is of utmost importance for the survival of the island. Authorities must have no tolerance for any violation of the local sanitation rules if the Philippines seeks to keep Boracay in the list of the paradise resort islands of the world.