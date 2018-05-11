Saving our natural environment

NOW that the management of tourist activities has become the subject of much discussion particularly with respect to environmental concerns, it is time to make rules and regulations of which there seems to be a shortage of in this country. If there are any, they seem to be not enough, not current and if breached, no sanctions are imposed on the culprits.

For example, what are the rules about climbing Mount Pulag? Apparently building fires for cooking and bonfires for fun or warmth are allowed. A climbing team recently caused a huge fire on the mountain by bringing a butane stove, which was bad enough. But when it malfunctioned, the climbers tossed it away causing a fire that wiped out hectares of plant growth. This is utter irresponsibility, if not vandalism. Have these vandals been sanctioned and if so, was the punishment enough?

What about littering? All mountains that are being climbed by our so-called a mountaineers, from Mount Apo to Mount Banahaw and others, are littered with unacceptable amounts of trash left behind by the climbers?

Meanwhile flora and fauna on the mountains are being ravaged as plants are taken off them, animals are harassed or left with disturbed habitats so as to be endangered.

Ignorance and self-indulgence on the part of thoughtless environmental users are the direct causes but the lack of knowledgeable governance about environmental rules and regulations plus strict implementation for compliance is equally lacking.

Not too long ago a bunch of motorcycle riders actually entered the area of Mount Purgatory in Bokod devastating the forest where they rampaged with their machines. The Bokod local government was at a loss on how to sanction them and the DENR found out about the depredation after the fact. This is not an unusual situation in our natural world.

The iconic Mount Fuji (3,776 meters high) which is one of three sacred mountains in Japan, has to contend with pilgrims, thousands of climbers and a good number of tourists every year. It handles all of them with strict rules to be followed. First, it has a defined area of 20,000 hectares consisting of foothills, an upland plateau and slopes that are designated as a geopark. Being a park, no human population groups are allowed to live there. It also has a climbing season restricted to between July 10 to September 10. Climbers have four trails to choose from and must keep to them. They cannot go off these trails. They are not allowed to camp or bring their own tents. There are designated huts along the trails for rest and they must be reserved in advance. Nothing must be removed from the area, not one stone or plant. Graffiti is totally prohibited. And for sure, no fire-building is allowed, and no smoking either. Fees are charged so as to meet maintenance expenses.

As earlier mentioned, no plants may be removed but also no plants may be brought in or planted. The environment must be left as it was. Walking sticks must have a cap at the tip so as not to damage the soil or plants along the way.

For simple sightseeing, private vehicles are allowed only up to certain points after which public buses must be taken up to the Fifth Station (2,500 meters high) and no further. The distance from the highway up to the Fifth Station where tourists are allowed to go, and no further, is quite a distance. It runs by a forest with nothing else along the road. No stores or vendors or loiterers are seen. At the station, there is only one store for supplies for climbers, a souvenir shop, and a refreshment parlor. Toilets do not use water but some sort of soapy foam as there are no water or power lines allowed in the region of Mount Fuji which would affect its natural environment.

Water for drinking is brought up. Climbers have to follow the climbing rules. They must have the right gear and show them to be in working order, e.g. flashlights and proper clothing. Mount Fuji can have below freezing temperatures even in the summer. The rules for climbers’ safety precludes their need to be rescued from their own mistakes as we have seen here where ill-prepared and inexperienced climbers have had to be rescued with effort and expense.

Hakone is the resort city from which Mount Fuji is visited or seen. It is a mountain city with a temperate climate like Baguio whose population was 42,641 as of 2017. It has hotels, gardens and museums, and is only 100 kilometers from Tokyo. It looks like pre-war Baguio or the Baguio of the 1950s with hilly winding roads with decent traffic, quiet residences, trees, flowers and streams. Aside from the weather and its mountainous location, it has hot springs, a lake and ancient Shinto shrines. Over the years it has kept its character as a restful vacation place with the necessary but not overdone commercial places or overdevelopment of the hospitality industry. It looks the same as in the 1970 s when I first visited, now with the felicitous addition of world- class museums – the expanded Hakone Open Air Museum and the Pola Museum of impressionist and modern art.

The Philippines can compare with any country with beautiful natural sights and environments. But these need care and attention and planning on how to usefully and protectively manage them for tourism and more importantly for ourselves and our future generations.

If laws must be passed or planning undertaken or remedial measures put in place, then we must make the effort.