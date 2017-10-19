Sawyer’s hat-trick fuels Davao’s romp over Ilocos

Harrison Sawyer struck his first hat-trick as Davao Aguilas FC trounced also-ran Ilocos United FC anew, 4-2, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Wednesday at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

Sawyer achieved his first three-goal feat in the league as the Aguilas soared to their maiden streak and hiked their total to 14 points built on two wins and eight draws in 20 matches.

All of Davao Aguilas’ victories came at the expense of the hard-luck Ilocos United, with the former notching a 2-0 triumph on its home turf in Tagum City just three days ago.

The Marlon Maro-mentored Davao also denied the men of Ian Gillan a win in their four-game preliminary round faceoff as the two clubs settled for draws in their first two encounters.

With its 18th loss against a lone victory and four stalemates, the Vigan-based team fell deeper down the cellar holding seven points.

The league newcomers got punished for an early clearance mistake, letting a streaking Sawyer to run into the ball and easily slot it home just nine minutes into the match.

Sawyer scored a goal anew as the Australian striker controlled a sneaky-through ball from James Younghusband then beat the offside trap and goalkeeper Baba Sampana in the 44th minute.

Ilocos managed to cut its deficit prior to the break, with Kennedy Uzoka’s header off a cross bouncing into the back of the net shortly before the first half whistle.

With only 12 minutes past the restart, Sawyer completed his hat-trick after tapping in a superb forward pass by Jay-R Bucayan from the right flank.

The home squad closed within striking distance once again in the 62nd as Charlie Beaton scored off a rebound following a great save by Davao goalkeeper Marko Trkulja on another Uzoka header.

After several attempts by the Ilocanos to equalize, Phil Younghusband made sure the Davaoeños would get a repeat as the Azkals stalwart buried a late penalty kick, which was awarded after an Ilocos defender downed Sawyer inside the box.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA