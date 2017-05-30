Say ‘bello’ with minion-themed toys

It’s Minions mania anew as the mischievous lovable, silly characters from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise once again take over McDonald’s with Despicable Me 3 Happy Meal.

Say “Bello!” to the world’s favorite yellow creatures with 10 new toy designs available in every Happy Meal purchase in-store and via drive-thru, take-out and delivery. Each of the 10 toys has it’s own personality and feature.

There’s the “Playful Minion” who sticks his tongue out when his pocket is pressed; “Crab Bite Minion” whose hat will pop off when his arms are lifted; “Groovin’ Minion” who’s arms go up and down when his head is pressed down; “Rocket Racer Minion” who spins around in a crazy path when he is pulled back; and, “Minion Antics” who possess a ball and chain.

Moreover, there’s “Pumping Iron Minion” who lowers his arms whenever he pumps iron; and “Banana Blaster Minion” who shoots bananas with his launcher.

Meanwhile, there is a dedicated toy for Agnes whose rockin’ unicorn sways back and forth, for despicable brothers Dru and Gru’s car that has a front end drill that spins around, and finally, minion hydrocycle surpise—a push-along vehicle that opens up to reveal a hidden minion when the wheel is bumped.

These toys will be available in all McDonald’s branches beginning today.