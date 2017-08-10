SAY CHEESE!

Smile Bar

The Smile Bar, an exclusive dental whitening treatment center that offers first class services in a modern environment, launches its first-ever store in the country at Uptown Parade, Bonifacio Global City.

After the successful launches in Hong Kong and Bangkok last 2015 and 2016, respectively, The Smile Bar is now happy to transform your pearly whites through its safe, effective and non-invasive whitening services.

Ensuring that you have pleasant dental experience, Smile Bar uses products from Brilliant Smile from Sweden which are thoroughly tested to be 100% safe. In addition, the LED Plasma Light Technology, which is used in the brightening procedures, are proven to produce better and faster results. Delighting customers, The Smile Bar offers four unique packages: Single Whitening (1 x 20 minutes at P2,999), Double Whitening (2 x 20 minutes, P4,999), Triple Whitening (3 x 20 minutes at P6,499), and Year Whitening (12 x 20 minutes at P24,999). Enjoy whiter, brighter pearly whites in an instant!

Along with their teeth whitening services, The Smile Bar also offers Nano Seal Total+, which is an add-on to any treatment. The first of its kind in the world, Nano Seal Total+ reinforces the enamel and seals in the whiteness of your teeth. Consumers don’t have to worry about down time as they can quickly jump back into their lifestyle without having to worry about staining or discoloration. You can even have this done over lunch or during your coffee break!

The Smile Bar is located at the 2nd Floor, Cluster 2, Uptown Parade, in Uptown Bonifacio, BGC, Taguig City. For booking of appointments, visit www.the-smile- bar.ph or call (0917) 148 5659 or (02) 541 2853.