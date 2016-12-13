What they say about Tessie Sy-Coson

ONE of Fortune’s 50 Most Powerful Women in the World and and Forbes Asia’s 50 top business leaders, now MAP 2016 Management Man of the Year, Teresita Sy-Coson is well-loved by her colleagues, employees and friends. Here are some of the quotes about her.

She’s very well regarded within the Philippines and outside the Philippines. She’s proven over time that she’s a capable successor to her father. I think she has high standards. She’s very detailed. She has a very strategic viewpoint, but at the same time she’s very down to earth.

Lance Gokongwei, President of JG Summit Group

Crossing the gender divide, especially in the Chinese community, was another challenge for Teresita Coson-Sy but it is seldom mentioned today … but I think it’s still there. Therefore the lady must be better than a male counterpart. That makes her significant in her own right.

Edgardo Rodriguez, Dean of Business and Entrepreneurship, Enderun Colleges

She was a “very dynamic but practical and a hands-on leader. She exhibits a democratic management style allowing officers to express themselves and participate in the decision-making process. Lydia King, Worked with Sy-Coson at BDO as First Vice President for Technology

2016 Management Man of the Year awardee Tessie Sy Coson of BDO Unibank and SM Group, is a positive role model of hard work, integrity, strategic thinking, entrepreneurial courage and humility. Wilson Lee Flores, Kamuning Bakeshop Owner

Sharp business acumen, strong leadership skills, charismatic personality, quick wit, intelligence – a highly-admired former boss. Leny Eria-Lawrence, Former Manager at SM Supermalls Shopping Center Management Corp. now Customer Contact Officer/Provisioner, Telstra Business Centre South Australia

Am honored to be working for the Sy Family. Jonjon San Agustin, Marketing personnel at SM Supermalls

Totally agree with what Mrs. Tessie Coson-Sy said. ICA has trained us to be little missionaries having the strong desire/need to develop people, improve people’s lives, etc. #inspiredbytessiecoson. Diana Joanne Dee, Facebook post