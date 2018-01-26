Sayyaf bandit killed in Basilan clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Pro-government militias killed an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandit in a gunfight in Basilan on Wednesday. Officials said militias responded to a report by civilians that the militant was spotted in Barangay Sungkayut, Ungkaya Pukan town. But the ASG gunmen, identified as Munir Kahum, opened fire at the approaching militias triggering a firefight. Kahum is said to be a follower of Sayyaf leader Puruji Indama. Security has been tightened in the town for fear that the Abu Sayyaf may retaliate for the death of Kahum, whose group has been blamed for the spate of killings and terrorism and ransom kidnappings in Basilan. Also this week, the military captured four alleged supporters of the Islamic State and one of them was a Spaniard who was seized by soldiers in Basilan. Officials said Abdelhakim Labidi Adib, 20, was arrested January 22 at a checkpoint carrying grenades and explosives. His companion, believed to be an ASG member, escaped.