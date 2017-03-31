Sayyaf ‘executioner’ nabbed in Zamboanga

A notorious member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) tagged in the beheading of a construction worker in Sulu was arrested in the port city of Zamboanga on Thursday.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command, said elements of the Joint Task Force Zamboanga and the Zamboanga City Police Office identified the suspect as Amilton Tammang, alias Nonoy/Dondon, 29, of Barangay Liang, Patikul town.

Tammang is wanted for the murder of a civilian but later escaped a military operation in Sulu.

Army Maj. Richard Enciso, spokesman for the 1st Infantry Division, said Tammang was spotted by a concerned citizen who immediately notified authorities.

“The subject is a notorious member of the ASG Ajang-Ajang group operating in Sulu. He is tagged in the harassment of a construction company in Barangay Liang in Patikul town in 2016 where a construction worker was beheaded,” according to Enciso.

Tammang was handed over to the police and is being interrogated.

It was not immediately known whether he escaped from Sulu with other terrorists or whether he was planning an attack on Zamboanga.

Brigadier General Rolando Joselito Bautista, the regional Army commander, lauded the capture of Tammang and said operations against the Abu Sayyaf in Mindanao are continuing.

“There is no let-up in the operations against lawless elements,” he said.

Meanwhile, pursuit operation launched by Task Group Panther of the Joint Task Force Sulu and Omar Municipal Police Station arrested Saudi Hamja, leader of a lawless group, and six of his followers in Barangay Capual, Omar last Wednesday.

Hamja, believed to have links with the Abu Sayyaf, was arrested with Pan Kahil Hamja, both wanted for murder and frustrated murder cases.

Also arrested were Adzmas Omar, Amil and Ayob Mangkabong, all charged with arson; and Jairani Ajirani and Sali Aydar, charged with illegal possession of firearms.

Another group member, identified only as Arden Akar, was killed after engaging the troops in a gunfight.

Seized from Hamja and his group were 36 high-powered firearms and ammunition.

Al Jacinto AND JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL