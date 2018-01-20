Sayyaf frees 2 Indonesian fishermen

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Indonesian authorities have said that two of its citizens kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) off Sabah in Malaysia in November 2016 have been released from captivity in Sulu.

The Indonesian Consulate-General in Davao City and the Indonesian Embassy in Manila have confirmed the safe release late Friday of La Hadi La Adi and La Utu Raali, both fishermen.

They were expected to be back to Jakarta to be reunited with their families.

No other details were made available by Indonesia and the Philippine military’s Western Mindanao Command also did not release any information on how the ASG freed the foreigners.

Security forces continue its operations against the Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu, including Basilan and Tawi-Tawi provinces, after President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to wipe out the notorious group allied with the Islamic State. It is still holding several foreign and Filipino hostages in the troubled region.