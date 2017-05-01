Sayyaf frees 2 kidnapped DPWH workers in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Suspected Abu Sayyaf militants on Monday freed two workers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) they kidnapped in Sulu last Saturday. The two – Alidznur Halis and Aljimar Ahari – were released over the weekend in Bangkal village in Patikul town. Both men are working for the Department of Public Works and Highways in the province. It was not immediately known if their families paid ransom for the release of the two who were kidnapped while on their way to work on April 29. Ahari works as a driver for the DPWH while Halis is a truck helper. The kidnapping was not made known by the police and military to the media as security forces were fighting militants in Sulu, one of five provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

Al Jacinto