Sayyaf frees DPWH employee

AN employee of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) abducted in February was released in Patikul, Sulu on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said kidnap victim Enrico Nee, who is half Chinese and half Filipino was released in the vicinity of Barangay Latih, Patikul.

Residents of the village who found him, reported to the authorities including the DPWH district engineer in the area.

The district engineer then informed the military about the release of Nee who was taken to the Western Mindanao Command where security officials are now interviewing him.

The ASG bandits abducted Nee while he was on his was to work last February 14 and held him hostage along with other ASG kidnap victims. The bandits brought him to a mountainous area in Sulu where he was held for more than three months.

The victim told the military he recalled at least three armed clashes between the troops and the bandits during his captivity.

Nee also told Sobejana he was able to delay the movements of his abductors because of his health condition.

“Probably the Abu Sayyaf didn’t want him to die due to sickness under their custody,” Sobejana said.

He said nine other kidnap victims – including a Dutch, three Indonesians, a Vietnamese and four Filipinos – remain hostages of the Islamic State- inspired ASG bandits.

Last week, the bandits released Police Officer 2 Bennie Rose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad, three weeks after they were seized on April 29 also in Patikul along with two others – civilians Jakosalem Blas and Faizal Ahidji who were freed earlier. The freed police officers were presented to President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao last Saturday.