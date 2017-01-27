Sayyaf man in Malaysia kidnappings nabbed

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Government forces captured early on Friday an Abu Sayyaf Group militant linked to the 2001 cross-border kidnappings of 21 mostly European holidaymakers in Malaysia’s resort-island of Sipadan. Regional police spokesman Supt. Rogelio Alabata said Faizal Jaafar, alias Jaafar Mundi and Abu Jaafar, was tracked down from his hideout in the seaside village of Cawit here.Jaafar is facing a string of criminal charges, including murder, in Basilan and Puerto Princesa City in Palawan. “Jaafar is now detained at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group headquarters in Zamboanga City,” Alabata said. However, he did not say how police and military forces tracked Jaafar down, but regional police commander Chief Supt. Billy Beltran lauded the arrest of the militant.

AL JACINTO