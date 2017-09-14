Sayyaf member nabbed in Bulacan

An Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member wanted for rape and kidnap-for-ransom charges was arrested in the City of San Jose Del Monte (CSJDM), Bulacan on Tuesday. Supt. Fitz Macariola, city police chief identified the arrested ASG member as Rolly Alif, alias Al/Awliya, 33, of Jolo, Sulu but residing at Graceville 1, Barangay Muzon, CSJDM. Alif is under ASG leader Abdul Muin Sahiron accused in the abduction of six Jehovah’s Witness members on August 22, 2003 in Patikul, Sulu. One of the hostages, Amily Mantec, claimed she was raped by three ASG while two of the victims were beheaded before they managed to escaped on April 18, 2004. Macariola said Mantec identified Alif as one of the bandits who raped her. She is now under the Witness Protection Program of the Department of Justice. Alif is facing six counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with ransom.

FREDERICK SILVERIO