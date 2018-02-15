Sayyaf seizes govt engineer in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits abducted an engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways–Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ((DPWH–ARRM) on Wednesday morning in Jolo, Sulu.

Enrico Nee was waiting for a motorcycle taxi near his home in Barangay San Raymundo when gunmen snatched him and dragged him to a get-away vehicle that sped away.

His fate remains unknown, but the daring abduction happened despite the military’s pronouncement that the Abu Sayyaf in the province is now on the run because of the continued government campaign against the notorious rebel group tied to the Islamic State.

It also happened while the region is under extended martial rule.

The abduction came several days after troops killed four ASG bandits in a clash with the Philippine Marines in Panamao town where seven soldiers were also wounded. Members of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 fought with some 30 gunmen under Abu Sayyaf commanders Sansibar Bensio and Hatib Munap Binda in Mount Bawis.

Meanwhile, police arrested on Tuesday Rocco Haman, an ASG member, tagged in the gruesome murder of over a dozen farmers in Basilan province in 2001

It was unknown how Haman, 38, eluded arrest in Basilan, but officials have said he is facing a string of criminal charges in connection with the mass killing.

Haman’s group abducted mostly Christian farmers in Barangay Tairan of Lantawan town and used them as shield against pursuing soldiers. The bandits later beheaded their hostages one after another.

Chief Insp. Hazel Fernandez who led the operation said Haman managed to settle in Zamboanga City where he rented a house in Barangay Talon-Talon and was eventually tracked down by authorities.