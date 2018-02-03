Sayyaf terrorize Basilan anew

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits ambushed a police patrol car and bombed the house of a senior government official in separate attacks in Lantawan, Basilan late on Thursday following the attack that killed two Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) employees and wounded two others.

Police said no one was hurt in the ambush in Barangay Bulan-Bulan while a hail of bullets hit the patrol car with seven policemen on board who were returning from an operation.

The attack coincided with a homemade bomb explosion at the house of Soler Undug, DPWH district engineer, at Barangay San Rafael in Isabela City.

No was injured in the blast but the powerful explosion destroyed a portion of Undug’s concrete fence, police said. Bomb experts recovered parts of a cell phone, electrical wirings and traces of ammonium nitrate at the site.

Earlier, the bandits also ambushed Undug’s employees killing two of them and wounding two others in Lamitan City. Police said the Abu Sayyaf was extorting money from the DPWH.

Police recovered and disarmed another explosive device outside the house of another provincial government engineer, Bong Salatan, in Isabela City.

The Abu Sayyaf was suspected to be behind the foiled bombing. But it was unclear how the militants managed to stage the attacks despite the presence of soldiers in the province.

The military, which repeatedly announced its campaign and the surrender of dozens of militants in Basilan, did not release any information on the latest Abu Sayyaf atrocities in spite of the imposition of martial law in Mindanao.