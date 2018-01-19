SBC cruises past Mapua in NCAA volley

San Beda College battered (SBC) Mapua University, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, to gain a share of the lead in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Friday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Premier Volleyball League veteran Cesca Racracquin registered 17 attacks, one block and an ace in leading the Lady Red Spikers to their fourth consecutive win.

The Creamline Cool Smashers standout also displayed impressive floor defense with 13 receptions and 11 digs.

Maria Nieza Viray chipped in 14 points, Trisha Paras added 13 markers, Maria Jiezella Viray and Satrianni Espiritu contributed 10 hits each, while playmaker Rebecca Cuevas had 40 excellent sets and three points.

San Beda joined defending champion Arellano University (4-0) on top of the standings.

The Lady Cardinals absorbed their fourth straight loss to stay at the bottom of the standings with Emilio Aguinaldo College (0-4).

Dianne Latayan led Mapua with 10 points while team captain Katrina Racelis was limited to just nine markers.

The Lady Cardinals posted seven block points compared to the Lady Red Spikers’ two denials.

But San Beda dominated the attack line 57-36 and the service area 14-4.

San Beda will next face Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Lyceum of the Philippines University and Arellano U.

In the men’s division, San Beda also blasted Mapua, 25-18, 28-26, 26-28, 25-20, to post its third win in four games.

Mark Enciso notched 22 kills, two blocks and an ace. Limuel Patenio posted 14 and Adrian Viray 13 for the Red Lions.

The Cardinals’ record dropped to 2-2.

Three Mapua players finished in double figures including 15 points from skipper Angelino Jose Pertierra.