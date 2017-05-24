SBC makes debut in Premier Cup

San Beda College opens its campaign against Lyceum of the Philippines University while University of the East (UE) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle separate foes in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Red Lions are pitted against the dangerous Pirates who notched their fourth win with a 95-87 decision over Jose Rizal University on Monday to take over the lead in Group A.

Meanwhile, UE shoots for solo fourth when it battles University of Perpetual Help at 11:15 a.m. even as UP hopes to keep its clean sheet in its 3:15 p.m. brawl against the threatening Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Fighting Maroons tallied their second straight win in as many games on Sunday as they thwarted College of Saint Benilde, 77-70.

But the Generals marched into the match brimming with confidence after getting their first win, a 76-73 overtime stunner against erstwhile unbeaten Adamson University on Monday.

In the Juniors division, the Red Cubs gun for their second victory when they collide with the debuting Junior Pirates in the opening game at 9:30 a.m.