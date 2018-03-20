SBITC: Import volume hike seen later this year

The Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC) expects the import volume of cargoes to increase once its facilities improve in the coming months.

”There is a good balance of import and export volume in the Subic terminal of about two exports for every three imports,” SBITC President Roberto Locsin said in a statement last Friday.

”More initiatives are in the works to attract more firms to avail [themselves]of our services and make use of our facilities. We will continue to improve and develop our terminals to realize the full potential of Subic Bay,” he added.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the total value of exported products in the Subic freeport increased 89 percent in 2016 and 2017.

For its part, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported an import and export growth rate of 10.2 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively, there last year.

SBITC said its new container terminals 1 and 2, which its new customers used in 2017, handled export products

that include fashion accessories; trucks and agricultural equipment from Subic; grains, feeds, and fertilizers from Bulacan province; and electronic parts and department-store merchandise from Clark in Pampanga province.

”We are glad to see that these industries are discovering and taking advantage of Subic Bay as a gateway to the global market,” Locsin said.