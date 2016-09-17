SBITC services largest ship to call at Subic port

SUBIC Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC) recently serviced the largest container vessel to call at the New Container Terminals 1 and 2 at the Port of Subic, the APL Tourmaline, SBITC parent company International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) said in a statement.

The Singaporean vessel is part of American President Line’s (APL) Manila Express Service (MNX), which features weekly direct calls to Subic Bay and Manila’s North and South Port. The service starts from Kaohsiung,

Taiwan then heads to Subic Bay and Manila in the Philippines, before returning to Kaohsiung.

The service also connects the Philippines to Japan through Kaohsiung via APL’s Japan – Thailand – Vietnam (JTV) and Japan – Thailand 2 (JT2) services.

With a length overall of 294.11 meters and capacity of 4,500 TEUs, APL Tourmaline replaces the 259.80-meter long, 4,330-TEU capacity APL Bahrain as the largest vessel to be serviced by SBITC. APL Bahrain made its maiden call to the Port of Subic in 2010.

The vessel highlights the port’s capability to handle large ships and increased container traffic as more businesses start using Subic for its logistical advantages.

