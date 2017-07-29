SBMA Chairman’s Cup begins today

Friends of Martin “Bobot” Diño will hold the 1st SBMA Chairman’s Cup today at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center Golf Course in North Avenue, Quezon City.

Diño, who was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) last September 23, will be feted in the tournament that coincides with his birthday.

Registration opens at 6 a.m. while the sequential tee off starts at 7 a.m.

The tournament will follow a blind callaway game format.

Diño, which is also the chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption will lead the ceremonial tee off of the event.

The event is open to the public with P3,000 entry fee, which includes the use of green, caddie, free food and a raffle entry.

Organized by the Kapihan Forum, the tournament will hand over giveaways and appliances to golfers during the event. Winners of class A, B, C, and ladies division will receive trophies.