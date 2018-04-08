SBMA denies report on ‘rising crime’ in Subic

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has denied reports there is a rise in crime incidents at the Subic Bay Freeport, particularly in the housing areas.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Wilma Eisma, in a statement released to media, stressed that the killing of the housekeeper is an isolated case and urged persons who may have information on the crime to cooperate towards its resolution.

During in a meeting with SBMA investigators here recently, Eisma said they are working hand in hand with local police to solve the killing of Dionisia Espinosa Rendon, whose body was found at the Cubi Point area, an upscale residential village here, on March 23.

She also called for sobriety among residents to help keep Subic peaceful and crime-free as the SBMA law enforcement division is conducting a parallel investigation on the Rendon killing even as Morong, Bataan police with jurisdiction over the crime scene have taken over the case.

“We should all work together to make Subic peaceful and crime-free because this is the reason why the cruise ships and tourists are coming here,” Eisma said.

“Let us not put to waste the hard work we gave to make Subic what it is today. This is not a time to create panic but a time to be stronger together,” she added.

Safe community

Eisma also pointed out that the Subic Bay Freeport remains to be among the areas with the lowest crime rate in the country, with only 68 index and eight non-index crimes recorded last year. Of these, 53 have been solved while 15 are pending, giving the SBMA police a crime solution efficiency of 78 percent.

On the other hand, crime statistics from January to March this year showed one break-in, five thefts which all occurred in a mall, one robbery and the Rendon killing under index crimes and one case of unauthorized fishing. Of these, six cases were either filed in court, settled or solved, while three are still pending.

Senior Supt. Christopher Mateo, Zambales Police Provincial director, said index crimes are those committed against persons, robbery, break ins, murder, homicide, rape, theft, among others defined under the Revised Penal Code, non-index crime include less serious incidents like unauthorized fishing, among others.