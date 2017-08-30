SBMA EXECutive APPOINTED TO KEY FINANCE POST

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Deputy Administrator Randy Escolango as deputy Insurance commissioner under the Department of Finance. His appointment was signed August 23. Escolango started in the government service as Clerk III (Civil case in-charge) at the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 4, Manila (1999-2002) and in 2002, established his own law office specializing as corporate and litigation lawyer. He also taught law subjects at Gordon College in Olongapo City. On May 4, 2010, Escolango was appointed as SBMA’s deputy administrator for legal affairs and held the position until October 19, 2016. The President designated him as officer-in-charge, administrator and chief executive officer of SBMA late last year. Escolango earned his Bachelor of Arts from the New Era University and Bachelor of Laws at Far Eastern University. In 2010, he completed his Masters in Public Management and his PhD in public administration in 2014.

PATRICK ROXAS