SBMA executive faces administrative complaint

THE Deputy Administrator for Legal Affairs of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is facing an administrative complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman for allegedly performing acts beyond his authority as then-officer-in-charge (OIC) of SBMA’s Office of the Administrator.

Lawyer Randy Escolango was accused in the complaint filed by Carlo Batalla and Diego Magpantay of the Citizens Crime Watch on Tuesday of malfeasance, gross or grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

“Here, respondent neither had the legal right nor the authority to issue the subject office orders. The issuance of the subject office orders and memoranda are an exercise of discretionary functions which pertain only to a duly appointed SBMA administrator if not the head of the agency who is the chairman,” the complainants said.

Escolango, who was designated as OIC [Officer-in-Charge] administrator in October 2016, supposedly issued several office orders and memoranda between October and December 2016 pertaining to movement, designation, detailing, reassignment and appointment of personnel.

But an OIC of the Office of the SBMA Administrator has no authority to appoint or designate personnel, the complainants argued.