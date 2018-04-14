SBMA extends waiving accreditation fee at port

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has extended waiving its $200 accreditation fee for business newcomers until the end of the year to promote the Port of Subic’s terminals to more businesses.

In a statement on Friday, SBMA Chairman and Administrator Wilma Eisma cited the “positive feedback” the move got when it was introduced last year as the reason for the extension, effective Friday.

Last year, the fee was waived for the first 80 new business entrants and the first 20 entities whose accreditation was up for renewal.

To avail themselves of the waiver, accredited companies should ensure that they will bring at least one container within a month from filing or renewing an accreditation certificate.

The extension is “an opportunity for more firms to invest in Subic and promote the free port,” said Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC), operator of the Subic Bay Freeport and the Subic port’s two modern container terminals.

SBITC is part of the Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. Group. (ICTSI).