SBMA starts positioning freeport as gateway to the world

Reveals 10-point agenda

A 10-POINT agenda of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is positioning the Subic Freeport as the gateway to Southeast Asia and the world.

There will be intensified marketing campaigns for the airport and seaport, particularly with revival of domestic and international flights to regain the previous status as an international gateway. Issues pending before the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will also be settled, the SBMA said over the weekend.

It intends to introduce more competitive port-related tariffs and fees and promote a ship-to-ship business model to increase container traffic by at least 5percent a year.

The SBMA said it will step-up the promotion of high-technology industries prioritizing research and development (R&D), while maintaining Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and the US as key sources of foreign direct investments.

“The Agenda focuses on SBMA’s investment campaign to meet our vision of becoming a highly-urbanized freeport in the near future. We must immediately start building and improving our facilities,” SBMA Administrator Wilma Eisma said in a statement.

Through Tourism Star programs, the SBMA will organize an aggressive marketing campaign to promote Subic Bay as the next cruise ship hub.

“The Ten-Point Agenda is a set of priorities we would like to achieve. It is a direction that would guide us where we want to go and that is revitalizing the Subic Freeport,” Eisma said.