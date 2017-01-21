SBP formally submits SEABA hosting bid

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) sought Southeast Asia Baketball Association (SEABA) for the formality of the latter’s decision to make the Philippines the host of this year’s SEABA Championship.

In a statement, the SBP said it submitted a letter to SEABA president Erick Thohir asking for the confirmation of a verbal move to name the Philippines the regional cagefest host.

Thohir verbally approved a proposal made by SBP chairman emeritus Manny Pangilinan that the Philippines should be this year’s SEABA meet host in front of SEABA CEO Agus Mauro.

Also as per the statement quoting SBP executive director Sonny Barrios, included in the letter is a request on the terms and conditions of the SEABA Championship hosting rights.

Once formalized, the Philippines will host the SEABA Championship for the first time since 2001 and third overall.

In the said year, a national team composed of Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) stars dominated the SEABA Championship, romping its opponents by 40 points or more in the elimination round and the semifinals before beating Thailand, 90-73, in the final.

Overall, the Philippines has won seven SEABA championships, but the rise of the Asean Basketball League strengthened the other ASEAN nations that they have now given the Philippines a run for its money, making this year’s edition an interesting tournament.