SBS 2017 profit falls 90% on lack of one-off gains

CHEMICAL distributor SBS Philippines Corp. said net income shrank 90 percent to P101.3 million in 2017 from the P1.01 billion registered in 2016 on the absence of one-off gains that lifted earnings in the previous year.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company attributed the sharp fall in earnings to the “absence of the one-off gain of P858.7 million realized from the sale of certain of the Company’s investment assets reflected in 2016 and increase in net finance charges incurred to support its diversification program.”

It said gross revenues dropped 44 percent to P1.1 billion from P1.97 billion in the previous year.

Meanwhile, sales grew 9.8 percent to P1.1 billion in 2017, backed by the increase in volume sales and price increase in raw material ingredients for animal feeds, as well as revenue from consultancy services provided by the group, mainly through its subsidiary SBS Holdings, Inc.

Other operating expenses rose 31.9 percent to P162.4 million on account of higher warehouse rental costs and certain one-off costs incurred in order to give effect to the diversification program and the organization, funding and capitalization of subsidiary SBS Holdings Enterprise Corp., and rights offer project related expenses.

These one-off costs, totaling to P21.4 million in 2017, includes Securities and Exchange Commission filing fees and documentary stamp tax in connection with the increase in authorized capital stock of SBS Holdings and its initial organizational cost.

Other operating earnings fell nearly 100 percent to P106.4 million as a result of the discontinuation of previous income-generating lease arrangements due to changes in the business requirement of the contracting parties.

Income tax expenses declined 17.6 percent to P35.7 million in 2017 due to lower operating profit and higher net finance charges incurred for the year.

Finance charges increased by P40.2 million due to term debt availment by the company to partially finance its diversification program.

“From net finance income of P4.9 million in 2016, the Group registered a net finance expense of P35.4 million in 2017,” the company said.

SBS is an importer, wholesaler and distributor of a wide range of chemical products and has recently diversified into property-related businesses.