SBS acquires stake in HK firm for P77M

LISTED chemical distributor SBS Philippines Corp. is acquiring a 4.25-percent stake in a Hong Kong-based firm for P77 million as part of its strategy to diversify in the real estate segment.

SBS said on Wednesday it is investing in Hong Kong-based Joune Holding Limited (JHL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary SBS Holdings and Enterprises Corp. The transaction is set to close within the month.

“The investment is in furtherance of the diversification and investment strategy of the SBS Group to invest in small ownership stake in companies investing in real properties,” SBS said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

JHL has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Maxco International Development Ltd., a Hong Kong-based property holding company that owns parcels of land located in Tuen Mun, New Territories, Hong Kong with a combined area of approximately 4,641.7 square meters.

SBS said the property is near the new MTR station being constructed in the area, which is linked to the Hong Kong International Airport on Chek Lap Kok Island as well as the soon to be completed Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link Bridge, which will connect to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge that is expected to be opened in 2018.

Earlier this month, SBS recently acquired a 5.4-hectare prime real estate property along J.P. Rizal Street in Mandaluyong City also for investment purposes.

SBS is an importer, wholesaler and distributor of a wide range of chemical products and has recently diversified into property-related businesses.