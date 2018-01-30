SBS buys additional stake in unit for P351M

SBS Philippines Corp. said on Monday that it was hiking its stake in subsidiary Lence Holdings Corp. via the acquisition of additional shares for a total consideration of P351 million.

The company told the Philippine Stock Exchange it would subscribe to an additional 52 million shares priced at P6.7625 apiece to help Lence fund the acquisition of a warehouse facility from The Coca Cola Export Corp. (Philippines).

The subscription and full payment is set to be concluded on February 5, 2018.

“The additional share subscription is intended as added capital infusion in LHC to partially finance the closing of the acquisition of a warehouse facility property comprising of land, buildings, and fixed assets,” it said.

In early January, the company entered into a share purchase agreement with Coca Cola Export Corp (Philippines) for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Benesale Land, Inc. for P520 million. Benesale owns a five-hectare piece of land in Calamba, Laguna. The transaction included warehouse facilities and machineries in the said area.

“The facility is being considered to be used principally in the warehouse and distribution operations of the Corporation to serve as a key distribution center for regional market customers south of Metro Manila,” SBS said on January 4 about the Benesale acquisition.

On the fund injection into Lence Holdings, SGS said the additional capital would not only help the SBS Group control residual risks in not owning major logistic facilities, it is also seen as a good investment opportunity to broaden the company’s asset base.

“The arrangement will also allow the lease or use of the other areas for additional business building projects of SBS group. This arrangement permits the company to grow and diversify its income streams,” it said.

SBS is a listed chemical products importer, wholesaler, and distributor that has diversified into the property business.