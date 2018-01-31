SBS Philippines yet to price stock rights offering

UNLISTED Anesy Holdings Corp. is the parent company of SBS Philippines Corp., according to the latter’s amended general information sheet (GIS) as of Dec. 31, 2017.

In a filing posted Dec. 20 on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), SBS Philippines said it needed to amend its GIS in view of the “resignation of Mr. Ned Bryan Y. Sytengco, vice president for investments” which was to take effect on Jan. 2, 2018, “to work fulltime in the company’s subsidiary, SBS Holdings and Enterprises Corp.”

While SBS Holdings has six companies under it either as subsidiaries or affiliates, it is a wholly owned unit of SBS Philippines, including qualifying shares held by the individual members of the board, according to Due Diligencer’s computation.

SBS Philippines’ other subsidiary is Lence Holdings Corp., in which it holds 65 percent equity.

Its affiliates are 37 percent-owned Lakerfield Philippines Holdings Corp.; 37.25 percent-owned Cleon Philippines Holdings Corp.; 17 percent-owned 1Bonding Holdings Corp.; and 25 percent-owned Aychester Holding Corp.

SBS Philippines said the younger Sytengco began his stint in his new assignment as vice president for investments. It also said he would be a member of the board, reported Regina Simona De Guzman, general counsel and compliance officer of SBS Philippines.

While Sytengco is also VP for investments when he was with SBS Philippines, he was not a member of the listed company’s nine-person board.

Ownership profile

SBS Philippines has 1.55 billion outstanding common shares, of which it classified 25.43 percent as the number of common shares under a “free-float level,” according to the PSE website. A public ownership report as of Dec. 31 placed the number of SBS Philippines common shares owned by public investors at 392.433 million, or 25.318 percent.

A “free-float level” of 25.43 percent, as reported on the PSE website, is equivalent to 394.165 million shares, topping POR’s report by 1.732 million common shares.

On the other hand, SBS Philippines’ GIS listed six Filipinos as owners of 1.525 billion SDBS Philippines common shares, or 98.39 percent, and two foreigners, whose names were “not available” as holders of 24.947 million SBS Philippines common shares, or 1.61 percent.

The same GIS quoted the list of top 100 stockholders, which is a regular filing, in naming the Filipino stockholders of SBS Philippines. The list showed PCD Nominee Corp. as record holder of 1.525 billion SBS Philippines common shares, or 98.39 percent, for Filipinos, and 24.947 million SBS Philippines common shares, or 1.61 percent, for foreigners.

SBS Philippines also disclosed its holdings in other listed companies. It reported having invested P244.79 million in preferred stocks of Ayala Corp.; P38.75 million in Ayschester Holding Corp.; P46.562 million in Cleon Philippines; P57.36 million in Lakerfield; P1.575 billion in SBS Holdings; and 37.055 million in Lence Holdings.

Treasury shares sold

In a PSE posting as of June 23, 2017, SBS Philippines disclosed the sale of 30.960 million treasury shares at P6.50 per share to Anesy Holdings, the parent company.

“The price represents a premium of 2.85 percent from its last traded price of P6.32 as of the close of trading on June 22, 2017, and 2.05 percent premium over the five-day volume weighted average price of P6.3696 from June 21, 2017,” reported Sabrina Adamelle Poon-Sytengco, corporate information officer and investor relation officer.

The sale of treasury shares increased to 1.2 billion common shares from 1.169 common shares SBS Philippines’ outstanding common shares on June 23, 2017.

Anesy Holdings listed Necisto U. Sytengco as owner of 55.5 percent of Anesy’s outstanding shares, while his children, Aylene, Necisto 2nd and Ned Bryan own 12.5 percent each. Evelyn T. Ching, Anesy’s fifth stockholder, holds 7 percent.

Being a listed company, SBS Philippines has outstanding 1.55 billion outstanding common shares prior to an expanded stock rights offering of 845.487 million common shares that the company’s nine-person board approved on July 14, 2017.

On April 21, 2017, the board of SBS Philippines approved a stock rights offering of 350 million shares. The company said, “the rights issue is intended to provide additional capital to support the growth and strategic initiatives of the company, which will include, among others, its business diversification plans to engage in property related investments and businesses.”

Due Diligencer’s take



As a listed company with public stockholders, SBS Philippines has a major decision to make. Never mind the Sytengcos who are the majority stockholders.

What is more important is the price per share of the stock rights offering for the information of the public stockholders who may be eager to know how much of their money to allocate for the offering.

Of course, only the stockholders among the public of SBS Philippines would qualify to the stock rights offering. How about the outsiders who may want to buy into the company?

Definitely, the shares that SBS Philippines will offer will not be priced at a premium over market, like what the Sytengcos paid for their acquisition of 30.960 million treasury shares through unlisted Anesy Holdings.

SBS Philippines shares closed trading at P5.74 on Jan. 29, 2018. The stock opened the day’s session at P5.58 and hit a high of P5.74. It recorded a 40-day high of P6 per share and a month’s low of P5.40.

On a yearly basis, SMS Philippines even peaked at a year high of P7.51 and dropped to a low of P5.40, which was the same as its month’s low.

Will the stock recover in time for the pricing of the rights offer? Just asking.

