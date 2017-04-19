SC accepts Marcos payment in poll protest

The Supreme Court (SC), sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), accepted the P36 million deposited by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as tender of payment in connection with his electoral protest against Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo in the 2016 elections.

In their en banc deliberations in Baguio City, the magistrates “noted” the payment made by Marcos as the first installment of the P66.2 million the high tribunal ordered him to pay.

The P36,023,000 was received by Jeffrey Raymond Atienza, assistant officer in charge of the Cash Collection and Distribution Division of the Fiscal Management and Budget Office on Monday, April 17.

In the meantime, the PET deferred its ruling on the motion for reconsideration Robredo filed on the order of payment to cover her counter protest.

Robredo has yet to pay the first installment of P8 million after her legal counsel lodged a manifestation before the PET on April 12 for a clarification on the fees that Marcos must settle and hold in abeyance the payment required of her for the 8,042 counter-protested clustered precincts.

Robredo has to pay a total of P15.4 million. The deadline for the payment of the second installment for Marcos and Robredo is on July 14.

Marcos has to pay P500 for each of the 132,446 precincts where a vote recount will be held.

Marcos, who lost to Robredo by only 263,473 votes, claimed that the vice presidential election was marred with “massive electoral fraud, anomalies and irregularities” such as pre-shading of ballots, pre-loaded secure digital cards, misreading of ballots, malfunctioning Voting Counting Machines, and an “abnormally high” unaccounted for votes/undervotes for the position of VP.