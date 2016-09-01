SC affirms conviction of ARMM executive

THE Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the conviction of the Regional Secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform-Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao (DAR-ARMM) in connection with non-remittance of the P2.418-million employer’s share of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) premiums.

In a ruling penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the SC’s Second Division denied a petition filed by Datu Guimid Matalam but affirmed with modifications a joint decision dated April 28, 2015 and resolution dated November 2, 2015 of the Sandiganbayan on two criminal cases against him.

For violation of Section 52(g) of Republic] Act 8291, Matalam, et al. were sentenced to suffer the indeterminate penalty of imprisonment ranging from three (3) years as minimum to five (5) years as maximum, and to pay P20,000 for each.

The decision also perpetually disqualified them from holding public office and from practicing any licensed profession.

For violation of Rule XIII, Section 1 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 7742, the SC ruled that Matalam “is sentenced to pay a fine of P250,000 and imprisonment with a range of three (3) years as minimum and six (6) years as maximum, and in addition, to pay a penalty of three percent(3 percent) per month of the amounts payable computed from the date the contributions fell due and until the same are paid.”

The case stemmed from failure of Matalam and his co-accused to remit the GSIS premium from January 1997 to June 1998.

Jomar Canlas