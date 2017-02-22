SC affirms Napoles indictment

The Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the indictment of Janet Lim Napoles in connection with the alleged anomalous use of the priority development assistance fund (PDAF) of former Agusan del Sur Rep. Rodolfo Plaza.

The cases involve the allegedly anomalous disbursement of P27.5 million frm 2004 to 2010.

The SC found no grave abuse of discretion in the findings of the Office of the Ombudsman that there exists probable cause in her case.

“The court (SC) upheld the Ombudsman’s determination of probable cause and reiterated its deference to the Ombudsman’s performance of said duty in the absence of showing of grave abuse of discretion which the court found to be absent in the petitions,” the high tribunal said.

The SC junked Napoles’ petition along with those filed by her co-accused, John Raymund De Asis and Alan A. Javellana.

The respondents were charged with malversation of public funds, corruption of public officials, and violation of Section 3 (e) (causing undue injury to any party or giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of his official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence) of Republic Act No. 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Napoles is facing a slew of criminal complaints in connection with the alleged anomalous disbursement of PDAF of several lawmakers.

Last year, the Sandiganbayan allowed her and another co-accused, Masbate Governor Rizalina Seachon-Llanete, to post a bail of P500,000 each for the plunder cases they are facing over the misuse of the latter’s PDAF when she was still a member of the House of Representatives. However, Napoles remains in jail because she was convicted by a lower court for serious illegal detention, a non-bailable offense.