SC allows justices to appear in House hearings on Sereno impeachment

THE Supreme Court (SC) en banc has allowed the Justices and its court officials to testify at the impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno before the House of Representatives.

The High Court voted unanimously in allowing the magistrates, led by Justices Teresita Leonardo-De Castro, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam to attend the proceedings.

Justice Antonio Carpio presided over the en banc deliberations after Sereno stepped out of the room because since she was the one involved.

Carpio will also be tasked as member-in-charge to draft the resolution containing the guidelines of the appearance of the invited resource persons.

The high tribunal also allowed Justice de Castro to show and release to the House of Representatives the documents in connection with the Senior Citizen Partylist case, which shall include the internal memoranda between Sereno and de Castro.

This was one of the issues raised against Sereno in the impeachment case filed against her by lawyer Larry Gadon.

Gadon claimed that Sereno had “radically changed” the recommended action or draft resolution of de Castro with the en banc.

The Manila Times testified in the lower House on Monday that there was an internal communication between Sereno and de Castro, particularly on the “tampered” de Castro draft.

Aside from the three incumbent Supreme Court Justices, also asked to appear before the House were retired Justices Arturo Brion, Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez, SC en banc Clerk of Court Felipa Anama and Deputy Clerk of Court Lani Papa.