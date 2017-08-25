SC allows release of Sereno documents on SALN, travels, bulletproof vehicle

2. Resolution dated November 27, 2012 in A.M. No. 12-11-9-SC (Re: Opening the Regional Court Administrative Office in Region 7);

3. Resolution dated January 22, 2013 in A.M. No. 12-11-9-SC (Creating a Needs Assessment Committee to Study the Necessity of Decentralizing the Functions in Support of the Supreme Court’s Power of Administrative Supervision Over Lower Courts);

4. Letter of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno to Associate Justice Teresita J. Leonardo-De Castro sometime May/June 2013, admitting that she deliberately changed the recommendation made by the latter in the TRO in Coalition of Associations of Senior Citizens in the Philippines v. COMELEC (G.R. Nos. 206844-45 and 206982, May 28, 2013) if available from the office of the Clerk of Court;

5. TRO in Coalition of Associations of Senior Citizens in the Philippines v. COMELEC (G.R. Nos. 206844-45 and 206982, May 28, 2013);

6. Resolution dated August 9, 2016 in A.M. No. 16-08-04-SC, ordering the conduct of a motu propio fact-finding investigation on the alleged involvement of four incumbent judges in illegal drugs, which among others, resolved to direct Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to submit Complaint-Affidavirs against the four judges within seven days;

7. Letter of Associate Justice Teresita J. Leonardo-De Castro dated sometime August 10, 2016 addressed to her colleagues, questioning the Resolution dated August 9, 2016 in A.M. No. 16-08-04-SC, released by Atty. Theodore O. Te, Supreme Court Spokesperson;

8. Resolution dated August 16, 2016 in A.M. No. 16-08-04-SC (Ordering the Conduct of a Motu Propio Fact Finding Investigation on Allegation of Four (4) Incumbent Judges’ Involvement in Illegal Drugs);

9. Resolution of the Supreme Court granting survivorship benefits to the mothers of Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa (Pilar S. Caguioa), and Associate Justice Marvic Mario Victor F. Leonen (Adrelina Famora-Leonen), redacting thereform the addresses and other personal circumstances pertaining to the mothers of Justice Caguioa and Justice Leonen;

10. Resolution dated June 6, 2017 in A.M. No. 17-06-02-SC (Designating the Court of Appeals, Cagayan de Oro Station, and the Regional Trial Courts of Cagayan De Oro City to Hear, Try, and Decide Cases and Incidents Arising From and Related to the Maute Group Take Over of Marawi City);

11. Resolution dated June 27, 2017, in A.M. No, 17-06-02-SC (Designating the Court of Appeals, Cagayan de Oro Station, and the Regional Trial Courts of Cagayan De Oro City to Hear, Try, and Decide Cases and Incidents Arising From and Related to the Maute Group Take Over of Marawi City);

12. Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALNs) of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno for the years 2010-2017, both original and revised, but redacting the names and addresses of the children, as well as the address of Chief Justice Sereno;

13. Letter of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno dated May 29, 2014 addressed to the Supreme Court Justices, alleging that several Justices requested that the Court do away with the voting for Court recommendees as provided in Sec. 1, Rule 8 of JBC-009 in connection with position vacated by retired Associate Justice Roberto A. Abad, if available from the Office of the Clerk of Court;

14. All documents pertaining to the request to purchase, bidding, procurement, and delivery of the Toyota Land Cruiser 2017 model for Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno;

15. All documents pertaining to the request to purchase, bidding, procurement, and delivery of two motorcycles used to escort Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno, and their corresponding Memorandum/Acknowledgment Receipts;

16. Lisf of official domestic and foreign travels of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno from 2012-present, including a list of those who accompanied her, purpose of travel, detailed expenses per travel, including airfare, accommodation, and all kinds of allowances, including those shouldered by development partners;

17. List of all consultants of the Supreme Court and Office of the Chief Justice, whether paid for by the Supreme Court or by development partners, and their respective contracts, from 2012-present;

18. Appointment of lawyer Brenda Jay Angeles Mendoza as PHILJA Chief of Office for the Philippine Mediation Center;

19. Resolution dated July 7, 2015 in A.M. No. 15-07-01-SC-PHILJA (Appointment of Judge Geraldine Faith A. Econf as Chief of Office for the MC);

20. List of all foreign travels of all lawyers of the Office of the Chief Justice, including that of lawyer Theodore O. Te, Supreme Court Spokesperson, and lawyer Renelie Mayuga, Chief, Project Management Office, the purpose of their travels, the expenses incurred in connection therewith, including all allowances, whether on official time or official business, from 2012-present, including those funded by development partners.