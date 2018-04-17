SC approves Sereno staff’s request for payment of overtime, allowances

THE Supreme Court (SC) en banc has granted a petition filed by the Office of the Chief Justice for the government to shoulder the overtime pay and allowances for its security personnel and staff.

In a four-page Memorandum for Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio, dated April 10, 2018, a copy of which was obtained by the Manila Times, Chief and Deputy Clerk of Court Corazon G. Ferrer-Flores, head of the Fiscal Management and Budget Office (FMBO), asked the high tribunal en banc to rule on the certifications issued by lawyer Czarina E. Samonte-Villanueva, head of the judicial staff of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, and Retired Brig. Gen. Jose Johriel M. Cenabre, for the expenses incurred by the entourage of the Chief Justice from March 1 to 31, when she went on leave.

The Supreme Court approved the certifications in Baguio City where oral arguments were heard on the quo warrant petition, which Solicitor General Jose Calida filed. The motion questions the validity of Sereno’s appointment amid allegations that she failed to fully comply with the requirements of her application, focusing on her incomplete statements of assets, liabilities and networth (SALN).

If the high court grants the petition, Sereno will be removed from office.

Sereno, who is also facing impeachment for betrayal of public trust, corruption and culpable violation of the Constitution, was forced to go on leave starting March 1.

Despite this, however, the Chief Justice has been seen in public speaking engagements, using them to express her displeasure over attempts to unseat her and insinuating that President Rodrigo Duterte was behind the ouster move. JOMAR CANLAS

