SC asked to stop firetruck delivery

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday was asked by a former party-list lawmaker to stop the delivery of reportedly overpriced Austrian firetrucks covered by a questionable P2.8-billion supply contract.

In his petition, former ABAKADA party-list congressman Jonathan de la Cruz asked the High Court to hasten its ruling on the group’s plea for temporary restraining order (TRO) and/or writ of preliminary injunction (WPI) on the release of funds amounting to P3.07 billion for supply contracts entered into by the previous Aquino administration with an Austrian firm, Rosenbauer International Aktiengesellschaft.

The controversy caused the head of Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno to roll after he was sacked by President Rodrigo Duterte on suspicion of corruption.

“President Duterte perceived and smelled a ‘first whiff’ of graft and corruption in the acts of former [Interior] Secretary Sueno, whom he unceremoniously dismissed… But it appears that nothing in the way will deter, prevent and stop the culpable parties from fleecing moneys from public coffers,” de la Cruz stated in his petition.