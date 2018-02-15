SC asked to stop parts of RE law

A consumer group has petitioned the Supreme Court (SC) to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) on certain provisions of Republic Act (RA) 9513, or the Renewable Energy (RE) Act of 2008, saying it forces consumers to pay more than they should.

These involve the implementation of the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) and feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme, which petitioner Alyansa ng mga Grupong Haligi ng Agham at Teknolohiya para sa Mamamayan (Agham) opposes.

This came two months after the Department of Energy (DoE) issued a circular governing the establishment of the RPS for on-grid areas.

It ordered all distribution utilities (DUs), retail electricity suppliers and other participants, including power-generation companies serving directly connected customers, to get a certain percentage of their electricity requirements from eligible RE sources.

These include biomass; waste-to-energy technology; wind, solar, ocean and geothermal energy; run-of-river and impounding hydroelectric power systems; and other globally accepted resources and technologies as specified in RA 9513.

For its part, the FiT scheme aims to speed up the development of these sources.

According to Agham, eligible sources under the scheme would collect P8.69 per kilowatt hour (kWh), while non-FiT-eligible solar plants would charge only P2.99 per kWh.

Under the law, the National Renewable Energy Board determines the RPS, or the minimum percentage of power generation from qualified RE sources.

Although the group recognized that RE sources are good, it said consumers should be alarmed at how the law is being implemented.

An Agham study showed that consumers paid about P821 billion to boost the business of the private sector in the RE space for 20 years.

“Kikita ang ilang pribadong kompanya sa kalaunan, [pero]tayong mga konsyumer ang papasan ng mga insentibo na para sa kanila (Some private companies will ultimately earn, but we, the consumers, are the ones shouldering these incentives meant for them)?” Agham said.

“Magbabayad na nga tayo ng mas mataas na presyo ng kuryente dahil sa dagdag-buwis sa ilalim ng Train (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act), (pero) makatarungan ba ang sinisingil ng ilang pribadong kompanyang ito (We will be paying higher electricity rates because of additional taxes under Train, but are the charges levied by these companies reasonable)?” it asked.

“RE developers under the current set-up are assured of minimum to zero risk in their investments due to the incentives given to them at the expense of electricity consumers,” Agham head and former lawmaker Angelo Palmones said.

Sought for comment, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairman and CEO Agnes Devanadera said her agency would leave the issue to the Office of the Solicitor General.