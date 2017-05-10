SC asked to stop takeover of 6-hectare lot in Pasay

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday was asked by the Social Security System (SSS) to halt the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) from taking over a 7-hectare lot it owns in the reclamation area in Pasay City. In a petition for certiorari, SSS officials with Government Corporation Counsel Rudolf Philip Jurado, questioned the Pasay Regional Trial Court (RTC) ruling which allegedly acted with grave abuse of discretion. It pointed out that Pasay RTC Judge Palamos erroneously applied Section 6 of The Right-of-Way Act which provides guidelines for expropriation proceedings with just compensation. The disputed lot is the 60,872 square meters, amounting to about P1.4 million which the court issued a writ of possession in favor of NGCP, a ruling the SSS wants reversed and nullified. The SSS asked the high court to issue a status quo ante order and/or writ of preliminary mandatory injunction against the RTC’s orders, and dismiss NGCP’s complaint before the lower court. The case stemmed from NGCP’s complaint for expropriation with the RTC on July 16, 2015, originally covering 42, 218 square meters of the SSS property, for the construction of Pasay 230kV Substation Project. It later amended its complaint, placing the total land area for expropriation at 60,872 square meters. The lower court issued the writ of possession on March 2, 2017 and junked SSS’ motion for reconsideration on April 24, 2017. But the petitioners pointed out that the RTC should have resolved first NGCP’s authority to expropriate government property.