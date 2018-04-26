SC asked to stop Boracay closure

BORACAY: Police preparing to shut down the Boracay resort island staged drills in riot gear on Wednesday, startling the laid-back beach community as workers mounted a last-ditch legal effort to halt the six-month closure for being “unconstitutional.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the holiday destination off-limits to tourists from Thursday, April 26, saying the tiny island has become a “cesspool” tainted by dumped sewage.

As part of police drills, officers in full riot gear clashed with bottle-throwing people playing the part of protesters on the white sand beach while concerned locals watched.

In another exercise, screaming women in the role of tourists were snatched from their beach towels and held at gunpoint by hooded men.

“I was alarmed there were so many soldiers and police,” resident Dory Gaitano told Agence France-Presse. “I thought they’ll be only demolishing establishments with violations. Why are there countless soldiers?”

Politics expert Ashley Acedillo said the “disproportionate” display of force reflects Duterte’s harsh style of leadership.

“If he wants something he does not care what people think and he is going to reinforce that with the use of military forces,” said Acedillo, who is president of the Institute for Policy Strategy and Developmental Studies think-tank in Manila.

Almost no resistance has been shown to the closure plans apart from at least one small, peaceful protest in recent weeks.

Most residents agree the island has suffered from over-development and needs cleaning up. The majority of the criticism has been over the sudden and haphazardly organized nature of the shutdown.

‘Arbitrary decision’

The most evident sign of conflict on Wednesday came at the Supreme Court, before which Boracay residents and workers filed a petition to halt the closure.

In a petition for prohibition and mandamus, residents and tourists, accompanied by the National Union of People’s Lawyers, asked the high court for the immediate issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO), a preliminary injunction, or a status quo ante order.

Named respondents in the petition were President Duterte, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, and acting interior chief Eduardo Año.

The petitioners claimed the closure was illegal in the absence of law or order calling for the closure of Boracay, calling it a “patent abuse of power and reckless disregard of the law.”

Respondents also committed grave abuse of discretion and violated their rights to travel and to due process of law, the petitioners said.

“Liberty under that clause includes the right to choose one’s residence, to leave it whenever he pleases, and to travel wherever he wills,” the petition said.

“There is no national security, public safety, or public health situation calling for the curtailment of the right to travel,” it added, stressing that the right to travel could only be restricted on grounds of national security, public safety and public health.

“Despite holding the highest position in the island, President Duterte simply cannot, under our system of law, arrogate unto himself a power which the Constitution does not give him,” the petition said.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said he saw “absolutely no merit” in the petition because the high court itself had ruled that Boracay is owned by the state.

“We see no reason how private persons can allege and prove irreparable injuries, a prerequisite for TRO, given that their stay in the island is by mere tolerance of the state,” Roque said.

“In any case, the closure is because of the inherent police power of the state to protect the environment in Boracay. Unless a TRO is issued, the planned closure of Boracay to tourists, shall proceed,” Roque added.

DoJ: ‘Wait for calamity proclamation’

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Wednesday however said all actions in Boracay, including its closure to non-residents, should be held in abeyance, until the release of a presidential proclamation declaring a state of calamity.

“A resolution has been prepared by the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) recommending the issuance by the President of a proclamation declaring a state of calamity. Until this presidential proclamation is signed, however, all intended actions on Boracay will have to be temporarily held in abeyance,” Gueverra said.

Asked for clarification on whether the closure of Boracay was among the actions that should be deferred in the absence of a proclamation, Guevarra replied: “‘Closure’ means that non-residents will be allowed entry, not the closure of establishments. We expect the proclamation to be issued in a timely manner.”

He pointed out that rehabilitation work in Boracay could proceed with or without the proclamation.

Boracay was known as the crown jewel of Philippine tourism with its world-famous powdery white sand, but unchecked tourism and environmental degradation made it far from the tropical paradise it was decades ago.

Authorities say some of the hundreds of tourism-related hotels and restaurants use the island’s drainage system to send untreated sewage into its surrounding turquoise waters.

The closure threatens the livelihood of 17,000 hotel, restaurant and other tourism workers, plus about 11,000 construction workers.

The island saw some two million visitors last year, pumping roughly $1 billion in revenue into the Philippine economy.

Not a centavo

Duterte has said he will release P2 billion ($38.2 million) to help the workers, but they say they haven’t seen a centavo yet.

“My son has epilepsy and I am paying for his treatment. The government is offering a job but I am still waiting: what job and when? I will take any job as long as I have a daily income,” souvenir vendor Jenelyn Besana said.

Restaurants and bars put up signs offering discounts, with most items on the menu already unavailable.

Vendors slashed 50 percent off sunglasses and selfie sticks while tourists scrambled to get hold of Boracay souvenir shirts sold at half price.

“We call it the closure sale. We used to sell key chains in a buy one, get one promo. But now we sell ‘Buy one, get 10,’” said vendor Jenie Dagunan.

“We can’t eat these bracelets, might as well turn them into money.”

Investments expected

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, in a radio interview, assured the public that more foreign investors would flock to Boracay after the six-month rehabilitation.

Teo said five-star hotels, world-class villas and restaurants were expected to be built in Boracay after the rehabilitation, with more jobs for locals.

“The rehabilitation will involve demolition of illegal structures, installation of drainage and widening of roads.

There will be no construction of business establishments while Boracay is under rehabilitation ang Boracay,” she explained.

As for the planned casino, the matter is left to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, the gaming regulator, she said.

“We welcome businesses in Boracay only after the rehabilitation because it will boost not only the tourism in the area but also investment for the Philippines” Teo said.

She said foreign investments will come from the countries President Rodrigo Duterte recently visited like China.

A director of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) echoed Teo.

“It is so easy to recover… Boracay is a very unique island, a jewel, one of a kind,” PCCI director for tourism, retail and finance Samie Lim told reporters at the sidelines of the group’s 2nd Airport Development Forum in Makati City.

“When Boracay opens, it will open with a bang. They will get even more [tourists],” Lim said. “I don’t think it will take long…within a month,” he added.

with AFP, RALPH U. VILLANUEVA, JING VILLAMENTE AND

REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO