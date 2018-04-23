SC asked to stop San Juan poll recall

Mayor Guia Gomez of San Juan has asked the Supreme Court to stop the recall elections against her.

In a 52-page petition for certiorari filed Friday, Gomez urged the high tribunal to set aside the ruling of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) setting the recall elections in San Juan.

Gomez claimed the Comelec resolution was tainted with grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction.

“Upon the filing of this petition and finding that the same is sufficient in form and substance that a temporary restraining order and/or status quo ante order and/or writ of preliminary injunction be issued forthwith, commanding and directing public respondent Comelec en banc to cease and desist from implementing the challenged resolution dated April 17, 2018 and Resolution No. 17-0671 dated November 16, 2017,” she said.

The private respondents pushing for the recall poll against Gomez are San Juan residents believed to be supporters of Francis Zamora, the defeated mayoral candidate. They are Sophia Patricia Gil, Raymond Alzona, and Jun Paul Aquino.

No Comelec quorum?

Gomez, long-time partner of former president and now Mayor Joseph Estrada of Manila and mother of Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito,claimed that the Comelec committed several violations, particularly in ruling that the recall polls must push through despite the absence of a quorum. In its ruling, Comelec voted 2-1-1, indicating the absence of a clear majority as required by the law.

The two Comelec commissioners who granted the recall polls against Gomez were Al Pareno and Louie Guia, while Rowena Guanzon was the lone dissenter and Shariff Abbas did not participate.

“Since only three commissioners of public respondent Comelec en banc took part in the deliberation, it cannot be denied that there was no quorum for the purpose of transacting business during the said undertaking. That said, the notice dated March 27, 2018 is null and void,” Gomez argued in her petition.

“[T]here being seven members of public respondent Comelec en banc, it is likewise required that there should at least be four votes from the incumbent members of the public respondent in order to obtain the required concurrence of the majority for the pronouncement of a decision, resolution, order, or ruling in this case,” she added.

Gomez claimed that Comelec abused its authority by entertaining a list of signatures supposedly representing citizens of San Juan who are for the recall elections.

“The election officer found that there was an untruthful statement contained in the petition when the private respondents allege that there were a total of 30,540 persons who allegedly signed the petition, when the physical count of the attached Annex D showed that there were only 27,952 total number of petitioners who signed the petition with address and signatures,” she said.