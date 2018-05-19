SC asks judge to explain missing court funds

THE Supreme Court (SC) ordered former presiding judge Fe Albano Madrid of Regional Trial Court, Branch 21 in Santiago City, Isabela to show cause why she should not be disbarred for violation of Canons 1 and 7 and Rule 1.01 of the Code of Professional Responsibility.

This, after the Financial Audit Team found shortages in the judiciary funds, tampering of official receipts and over withdrawal of cash bonds worth P6.5 million allegedly committed by Angelina Rillorta, retired officer-in-charge of Santiago City RTC.

The shortage referred to the withdrawn cash bonds but with incomplete documents such as court orders and acknowledgment receipts, among others.

Madrid claimed she did not know that Rillorta had voluntarily submitted herself for audit to the COA but knew that the COA has always been auditing the financial records of the court.

She also confirmed that she helped Rillorta prepare her answer to the administrative charge against her but did so only upon the latter’s request and only included the statements she told her out of fear of dismissal for dishonesty.

In its full court verdict, the SC found Madrid, now retired, “guilty of grave misconduct and serious dishonesty and all her retirement benefits, except her accrued leave benefits, are forfeited, with prejudice to re-employment in any branch of the government, including government-owned or controlled corporations.”

It also found Rillorta guilty of grave misconduct and all her retirement benefits, except her accrued leave benefits, are forfeited, with prejudice to re-employment in any branch of the government, including government-owned or controlled corporations.

Rillorta has been directed to restitute her shortages in the court funds after the computation of the exact amount.

“The Legal Office, OCA [Office of the Court Administrator], directed to initiate the appropriate criminal proceedings against Madrid and Rillorta in view of the foregoing findings.”