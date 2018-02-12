SC clears Ecija mayor of administrative case

THE Supreme Court (SC) has rejected an appeal of the Office of the Ombudsman to affirm the conviction of Mayor Julius Cesar Vergara of Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, in connection with administrative charges filed against him over his supposed failure to stop the operation of the city’s open dump.

In a ruling by Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta, the SC’s Second Division denied the Ombudsman’s petition for review of certiorari as it affirmed a decision dated May 28, 2014 of the Court of Appeals (CA).

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Bonifacio Garcia before the Environmental Ombudsman in June 2005 against Vergara and former Vice Mayor Raul Mendoza for maintaining an open dump at the boundary of Barangay San Isidro and Barangay Valle Cruz in the city that has long been overdue for closure and rehabilitation.

Garcia said the dump has become a four-story high mountain of mixed garbage exposing the residents in at least 87 barangay (villages) to toxic solid waste.

He alleged that despite enactment of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, Vergara and Mendoza allowed the collection of non-segregated and unsorted garbage.

Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer II Ismaela Boco found Vergara guilty for violation of Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and meted him six months’ suspension from government service.

Vergara filed a motion for reconsideration, saying the suspension cannot be enforced as it runs counter to the established doctrine of condonation since he was reelected as mayor on May 10, 2010.

The CA subsequently reduced the penalty to just a reprimand as there was no reason to reverse the Ombudsman’s findings.

It held that Vergara may no longer be held administratively liable for misconduct committed during his previous term.

The ruling prompted the anti-graft office to elevated the case to the SC.

In its December 6, 2017 decision that was released only recently, the High Court opined that the CA was right in modifying the ruling of the Ombudsman.

“It is apparent that the most important consideration in the doctrine of condonation is the fact that the misconduct was done in a prior term and that the subject public official was eventually reelected by the same body politic. It is inconsequential whether the said r-election be on another public office or on an election year that is not immediately succeeding the last, as long as the electorate that reelected the public official be the same,” the SC said.