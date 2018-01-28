SC clears ex-NEcija gov over disallowed payments

THE Supreme Court (SC) has cleared governor Tomas Joson 3rd of Nueva Ecija of any liability for the amount of disallowance in connection with several transactions of the provincial government for calendar years 2004-2007.

In a full court ruling, the tribunal granted Joson’s petition for certiorari and set aside the decision dated January 29, 2015 and resolution dated January 19, 2016 rendered by the Commission on Audit (COA) that held him liable for the amount.

In 2007, a Special Audit Team (SAT) of COA issued Notices of Disallowance on payments made to A.V.T. Construction amounting to more than P155-milliion after it found irregularity in awarding for the construction of Nueva Ecija Friendship Hotel by the firm.

Subsequently, Joson was held solidarily liable for entering into the contract with the construction firm and for approving the payment vouchers.

He appealed the disallowance. But the director of the Fraud Audit and Investigation Office of COA denied the appeal and affirmed the disallowance until the case reached the high court.

In its ruling penned by Associate Justice Noel Tijam dated November 7, 2017 but was released only recently, the SC granted Joson’s petition.

“Assuming that petitioner Joson III committed a mistake in not ensuring that the eligibility documents were attached to the contract, it is settled that mistakes committed by a public officer are not actionable absent any clear showing that they were motivated by malice or gross negligence amounting to bad faith,” the ruling held.

Further, the court said, “it would be unjust to let petitioner shoulder the disallowed amount not only because petitioner was not the one directly responsible for the absence of the eligibility documents of A.V.T. Construction, but also because the government had already received and accepted benefits from the utilization of the hotel specially when there is no showing that petitioner was ill-motivated or that he had personally profited from the transaction.”